Ranbir Kapoor as Virat Kohli and Akshay Kumar for Shikhar Dhawan in cricketers’ biopic? Dinesh Karthik weighs in

In the past, several biopics have been made on some of the ace Indian sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Mary Kom, Milkha Singh, Paan Singh Tomar, and others. A couple of days ago, Kartik Aaryan also starred in the biographical sports drama film Chandu Champion which showcases the life and struggles of India's first Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar.

But have you ever thought which Bollywood actor would be perfect to play the role of Virat Kohli in his biopic? Well, Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik has some suggestions. Read on!

Dinesh Karthik thinks Ranbir Kapoor would be perfect for Virat Kohli’s biopic

Dinesh Karthik recently featured in a video for Cricbuzz in which he spoke about India's upcoming Super 8 campaign at the T20 World Cup. The cricketer also shared his two cents on biopics of some of his co-players.

When quizzed which actor would be perfect to play the lead in Virat Kohli’s biopic, Karthik stated, “Ranbir Kapoor will do a good job. I just hope that Ranbir Kapoor can mimic the way he plays cricket. That’s the important part. I haven’t seen Ranbir play cricket so far.”

For Shikhar Dhawan, Karthik feels that Akshay Kumar is the best choice. According to him, they have a great connection and if Dhawan’s biopic is done by Kumar, ‘it will be a lot of fun.’ Looking at Suryakumar Yadav's comic sense, Paresh Rawal or Suniel Shetty is the ideal choice according to Dinesh Karthik. “He enjoys Heera Pheri movie so I think he’ll be more than happy for one of the two actors to do the role.”

Dinesh Karthik says Ranveer Singh matches the swag of Hardik Pandya

Next up was Hardik Pandya and no one other than Ranveer Singh could match his swag. For Yuzvendra Chahal, Karthik could think of only one name and that is Rajpal Yadav. When it comes to Jasprit Bumrah, Rajkummar Rao is the match.

He also added that one of his favorite actors, Vijay Sethupathi would be a perfect fit to play Rohit Sharma in his biopic. “I think he has a great comic sense but he can be serious as well. So, I think he’ll suit the role perfectly,” she reasoned.

Dinesh Karthik concluded by sharing that a lot of people say that he looks like Vikrant Massey. Maybe the 12th Fail star would ace his role in his biopic. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

