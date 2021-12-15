Ranbir Kapoor asks Alia Bhatt her relationship with word ‘R’ at Brahmastra poster launch; Actress blushes

Fans were seen screaming and shouting for their favourite Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor when both came on the stage for the motion poster launch of Brahmastra. The film was in the making for a long time and it is even more special for the fans as the most stylish couple will be seen working together for the first time. During the live streaming, director Ayan Mukerji along with Ranbir and Alia were seen taking up many questions which were asked by the fans. Well, amid this, the lead actor thought of having some fun with the actress and teased her. He asked her about her relationship with the word ‘R’.

Well, recently, Alia was asked the same question when she was promoting RRR by a reporter recently. It looked like the actress was not ready for a question like that and started blushing. She just couldn't stop smiling and the crowd was screaming the obvious name. Ranbir asked her, “R se kya relationship hai tumhara. What is R? Why these people keep asking RRR?" On this Alia Bhatt, who was blushing, said, “Truth yeh hai ki R mere life ka sabse bada number 8 hai.” To note, the actress will be next seen in RRR whose trailer was released recently. She was also seen promoting the film at a huge level.

Ahead of the launch of the official motion poster, it was confirmed that Brahmastra will be hitting screens on September 9, 2022.

The ambitious film revolving around a superhero includes Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Apart from the trio, the film also features South superstar Nagarjuna, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

