Ranbir Kapoor asks fans to see Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha: Usko bhi support kijiye

Ranbir Kapoor is enjoying the success of his recently released movie Brahmastra, which was directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva also featured his wife-actress Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Shah Rukh Khan also made a special cameo appearance in the movie. Earlier today, on the occasion of National Cinema Day, Ranbir and Ayan paid a surprise visit to a theatre at Viviana Mall in Thane.

Ranbir, who is currently all set to welcome his first child with Alia, thanked the audience at the theatres for loving Brahmastra. He said: "Brahmastra ki part two aur part 3 hum jaldi banayenge aur release karenge.Tab tak aap please cinema ko support kariye aur karte jayiye. Agle hafte bhi bhot achi film aa rahi hai Vikram Vedha. Usko bhi support kijiye and thank you so much. We will see you at the movies." (We will make and release Brahmastra's layer two and part 3 soon. Till then please support the cinema and keep doing it. A very good film is also releasing next week, Vikram Vedha, support that too and thank you so much. We will see you the movies."