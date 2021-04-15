Ranbir Kapoor asks paps 'Aap log ka lockdown nahi hai?' as he drops by a clinic with mom Neetu Kapoor; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor was snapped on Thursday as he stepped out with Neetu Kapoor to visit a clinic. The Brahmastra actor asked photographers if there was a COVID 19 lockdown for them or not before he headed inside the clinic.

Actor was in the headlines a few weeks back after he recovered from COVID 19. The Brahmastra star contracted the virus just a few days after he resumed shooting for the film and then was in home quarantine. Post his recovery, he was spotted a couple of times when he visited his clinic and on Thursday, the paparazzi caught him in the frame as he stepped out with mom . As the actor stepped out of his car, his first question to paps was why there was no lockdown for them amid the rising cases of COVID 19.

While Ranbir and Neetu came separately to the clinic, they were caught in the frame by the paparazzi almost at the same time. In the video, we can see Ranbir getting out of the car and asking photographers, "Aap Log Ka Lockdown Nahi Hai?" To this, the paps replied that their work was still on. To this, Ranbir asked, "Kyu? (Why?)" Post this, the actor urged everyone to maintain distance as he passed the paps and headed inside the clinic. Neetu was also snapped when she came out of the clinic.

In the photos, Ranbir is seen clad in a grey sweatshirt with army green cargo pants and sneakers. The actor teamed it up with a grey mask and blue cap. On the other hand, Neetu opted for smart casuals as he teamed up a turquoise blue top with blue jeans. She is also seen layering up her mask with a face shield to protect herself amid the pandemic.

Take a look:

On the work front, Ranbir will be seen with in Brahmastra. Some portions of Brahmastra are remaining to be shot. It is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Dharma Productions. Besides this, Ranbir also has Luv Ranjan's untitled film with and Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor in the pipeline.

Also Read| Ranbir Kapoor heads to the dubbing studio for Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt after recovering from Covid-19

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×