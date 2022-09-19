Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji reveal their plan of shooting for Brahmastra 2 and 3 simultaneously

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra have been creating waves at the box office ever since it has released. Fans have been loving the film and social media is buzzing with positive reviews. The film which also stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan in pivotal roles has recently touched the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office and is emerging as one of the biggest hits of 2022. After the massive success of part 1, all eyes are on part 2 and 3. Brahmastra was always planned as a trilogy and the makers even teased the audience with a sneak peek of part two: Dev. Now Ayan Mukerji has opened up about the two parts in a chat with India Today.

In the chat with the entertainment portal, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about how the team is eager to put out the next two films as soon as possible. Ranbir said, “The possibility of exploring the Astraverse is endless. There are multiple films that can be made on the history and universe of every Astra. So our plan as a team is to shoot both part 2 and part 3 together so that we don’t delay the films and they can be out in theatres as per the schedule.”

Ayan Mukerji on Brahmastra’s follow-up film

Ayan Mukerji also revealed that their plan is to explore the storyline of parts 2 and 3 as soon as possible. He quipped that the plan is to shoot both films simultaneously and the possibilities are really endless.

Ranbir Kapoor reveals having Brahmastra Feedback chat group

In a recent chat with NDTV, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that the team of Brahmastra has a group chat named ‘Brahmastra Feedback’ where everyone shares feedback, memes, and criticism, and makes fun of themselves. Ranbir said that all of them enjoy the process as such discussions only happen when a film becomes part of pop culture.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor has a couple of exciting films in his kitty. He will next be seen in Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Luv Ranjan’s next alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Alia Bhatt has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.