Ranbir Kapoor & Ayan Mukerji's THIS Brahmastra photo is from the time when their film was named Dragon.

Ayan Mukerji's passion project Brahmastra will finally be hitting the theatres this year in September. But, if you've been keeping track or lost track, the film has been in the making for a very long time. In the spirit of Throwback Thursday, we stumbled upon an old picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji from the time when they began the film.

The throwback memory is as old as 2017. Did you know that at the time, Ayan Mukerji's film was named Dragon? Yes, you heard that right. Back in 2017, Karan Johar had announced the film via Twitter and at the time it was named Dragon. Eventually, the film's title underwent change and it was renamed to Brahmastra.

In the photo, Ranbir and Ayan can be seen posing for the camera with the actor's trainer back then. For the unversed, Ayan has spent as long as 10 years on making Brahmastra which will eventually be a trilogy. In the first part, Brahmastra stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy among others.

Take a look at Ranbir and Ayan's throwback photo:

The first official teaser of Brahmastra was launched a few months ago and it generated ample buzz on social media. The film is slated to hit theatres in September 2022.

On the work front, Ranbir will be seen next with Shraddha Kapoor in a romantic drama. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Parineeti Chopra in the pipeline. While Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi is gearing up for releasing on 25 February.

