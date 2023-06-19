Ranbir Kapoor back in clean-shaved avatar; Fans miss his Animal look

Ranbir Kapoor has been grabbing all the eyeballs ever since his upcoming movie Animal has been announced. The actor was quite busy shooting for the film but he also made sure to manage his daddy duties of Raha along with his wife Alia Bhatt. Well, we had been seeing the actor sport a well-grown beard and mustache for quite some months now. It was for his upcoming movie Animal which also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna. Recently pictures from the set had gone viral as the team had wrapped up the film and today a picture of the actor sporting a clean-shaven look has gone viral.

Ranbir Kapoor sports a clean-shaven look

In the picture that is going viral, we can see Ranbir Kapoor looking dapper in a clean-shaven look. He is wearing an all-black attire. From a plain black shirt to black shorts, black glasses, and a black hat, the actor seems to be in his casual attire. He is posing with someone who too is wearing an all-black attire. The moment this picture went viral fans started taking to the comments section and sharing their reviews about the look. Some of them felt that Ranbir looked great in this clean-shaven attire while others admitted that they miss his beard and moustache look.

Check it out:

Ranbir Kapoor like never before in Animal

We hear it features Ranbir Kapoor like never before in a role that could be termed career-defining in terms of swag, and machoism. “There’s a sequence of him walking on the streets of Delhi in a coat in long hair while smoking with some of the bad guys watching their death warrant come their way. Even without background score, that scene left a mark due to the way Sandeep had picturized it and the way Ranbir has executed it,” the insider shared, adding further that RK will sport 3 different looks in Animal, which starts off as a clean-shaven lad taking shape of intensity as his character grows Wilders.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Om Raut says he's looking forward to Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana with Alia, Ranbir Kapoor amid Adipurush backlash