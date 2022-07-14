Ranbir Kapoor on being a versatile artist: An actor should not get stuck in a typecast

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest movie stars to have graced Bollywood. He had been in the entertainment industry for almost a decade and a half and has been a part of some of the most iconic films like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Barfi, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Rajneeti and most recently, Sanju. He is going to be back on the silver screens after more than 4 years with Shamshera and has been actively working on other feature projects too, which will see a release next year.

Ranbir, in a recent interaction with Tamil host Dhivyadharshini Neelakandan, on her YouTube channel 'House Of DD', talked about his admiration for actors like Vijay Sethupathi and Dhanush, about his movie choices and his approach towards his craft. DD asked Ranbir about why he didn't play the massy or the happy-go-lucky characters and preferred to play flawed or closer to reality characters for a better part of his career, and whether it was a conscious decision. To this, Ranbir said, "It is a mix of things, starting with the opportunities you get. When I was younger, the kind of roles I was relating to were like Wake Up Sid, Barfi and Rockstar. As a matter of fact, Shamshera is a larger than life character and a first for me. As an actor, it is your job to keep reinventing yourself. and not get stuck in a typecast. Shamshera is a film that probably my audience has not expected from me and I am really looking forward to release and the audience's response. But I will keep changing it. Probably, I will go back to what I did. It is the duty of an actor to keep the audiences engaged and surprised." From what Ranbir has said, his fans are in for an absolute treat.

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Yash Raj Film’s historical epic, Shamshera, which co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Vani Kapoor. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra. He will then be seen in Dharma Productions’ mythological fantasy drama, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and co-starring his wife Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. He will be seen in the romantic drama with Shraddha Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan on Holi next year and then, he will end his year with Animal, by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which is among the most awaited films of next year. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna and is scheduled to release on Independence day 2023.

