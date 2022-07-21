Ranbir Kapoor believes that an actor's on-screen chemistry usually comes out from a film or script

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most admired and adored movie stars to have graced Bollywood. He has been in the entertainment industry for almost a decade and a half and has been a part of some of the most iconic films like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Barfi, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Rajneeti and most recently, Sanju. He is going to be back on the silver screens after more than 4 years with Shamshera and has been actively working on other feature projects too, which will see a release next year.

Ranbir, in a recent interaction with Saloni Gaur on Mehengi Baatcheet with Shamshera, talked about what chemistry on-screen meant. Ranbir said, “An actor’s chemistry usually comes out from a film or script. Of course, I and Vaani are working together and we are very friendly and our energies match. But if the question is about chemistry, it can he husband-wife, boyfriend-girlfriend, or two people who hate each other but their chemistry looks good. The chemistry is on-paper and in the character. The way the director shoots the movie, the chemistry comes naturally.” Ranbir’s answer proves the in-depth cinema knowledge that he has and how much he is involved in the making of the film.

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Yash Raj Film’s historical epic, Shamshera, which co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Vani Kapoor. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra. He will then be seen in Dharma Productions’ mythological fantasy drama, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and co-starring his wife Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. He will be seen in the romantic-comedy-drama with Shraddha Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan on Holi next year and then, he will end his year with Animal, by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which is among the most awaited films of next year. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna and is scheduled to release on Independence day 2023.

