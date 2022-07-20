Ranbir Kapoor BELIEVES when actors do a film for their friends, it only breaks the friendship

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most loved movie stars to have graced Bollywood. He has been in the entertainment industry for almost a decade and a half and has been a part of some of the most iconic films like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Barfi, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Rajneeti and most recently, Sanju. He is going to be back on the silver screens after more than 4 years with Shamshera and has been actively working on other feature projects too, which will see a release next year.

Ranbir, in a recent interaction with Prajakta Koli on MostlySane, was asked about how he separated work and affection, given that he has grown up in a filmy family. Ranbir answered, “For me, when I work, I prefer working and not socialising, so I like to be detached. It is very important for any profession to keep friendship and work separate. I have seen it myself, I have seen it with my father, that actors do film for their friends and that only breaks the friendship. It is very important to differentiate friendship and work.” Vaani Kapoor, on the other hand, admitted being an outsider, which already limited the possibilities of working with friends. But she accepted that when she is on the film sets, she does not interact or socialise much.

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor will next be seen in Yash Raj Film’s historical epic, Shamshera, which co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Vani Kapoor. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra. Ranbir will then be seen in Dharma Productions’ mythological fantasy drama, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and co-starring his wife Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. He will be seen in the romantic drama with Shraddha Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan on Holi next year and then, he will end his year with Animal, by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which is among the most awaited films of next year. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna and is scheduled to release on Independence day 2023.

