Ranbir Kapoor best movies: Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and more

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most loved and talented Bollywood stars of the current generation. He made his acting debut with the 2007 film Saawariya. Since then, he has carved out a unique identity for himself by playing memorable life-like roles and shines with his ability to project a wholesome, old-Bollywood charm reminiscent of the early days of the three Khans. At the same time, Kapoor has expressed his willingness to step outside the box and impress audiences and critics by playing the character with equal skill.

Here is a list of 10 best Ranbir Kapoor movies

1. Barfi! (2012)

Running Time: 2h 31min

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D'Cruz, Ashish Vidyarthi, Saurabh Shukla, Sumona Chakravarti, Jisshu Sengupta, Arun Bali

Anurag Basu Writer: Anurag Basu, Tani Basu, Sanjeev Dutta

2012 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Barfi! Is one of the most iconic movies featuring Rabir Kapoor. It is a heartwarming love story between a deaf-mute man and an autistic woman. The movie presents a story that feels different yet deeply familiar through a perfectly balanced script with strong performances from the lead trio of Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D'Cruz.

With Jhilmil, a little girl with autism, Barfi develops a unique bond. When Barfi's ex-girlfriend reappears in his life, Jhilmil and him become confused.

2. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Running Time: 2h 40min

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama, Musical

Romance, Comedy, Drama, Musical Movie Star Cast: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Rana Daggubati, Kalki Koechlin, Poorna Jagannathan, Tanvi Azmi, Evelyn Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Farooq Shaikh, Dolly Ahluwalia, Anisa Butt

Ayan Mukerji Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal

2013 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is all about how their lives change during this journey and the challenges they face along the way. During the trek, Naina starts developing feelings for Bunny and their association grows stronger, leading to a change in her personality.

Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) receives a scholarship for a journalism course abroad, which causes him to move away, and the friends part ways. Eight years later, they reunite for Aditi's wedding, with some of them have achieved their dreams, while others have not. This is one of the best Ranbir Kapoor movies.

3. Wake Up Sid (2009)

Running Time: 2h 18min

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama

Romance, Comedy, Drama Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania, Kashmera Shah, Namit Das

Ayan Mukerji Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Niranjan Iyengar

2009 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netlfix

2009 was a formative year in Ranbir Kapoor's career, establishing him as an actor who naturally fits the life-affirming role of the romantic and relatable young man. The coming-of-age movie Wake Up Sid was his first release that year, and became a breakout hit that cemented the actor's place as a Bollywood star.

This is one the best movies of Ranbir Kapoor. Speaking of the story, Aisha, an aspiring writer from Kolkata, teaches Siddharth Mehra, a pampered and selfish college student, the meaning of life and the necessity of responsibility.

4. Raajneeti (2010)

Running Time: 2h 43m

7.1/10 Movie Genre: Thriller, Action

Thriller, Action Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Prakash Jha, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee, Nana Patekar

2010 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

A hit political thriller of epic proportions, Raajneeti, on eof the best Ranbir Kapoor movies, tells an elaborate story about the power struggle between two rival political families. Written and directed by Prakash Jha, the movie was directly inspired by the Mahabharata, and parallels the Hindu religious epic in many ways.

Ranbir Kapoor is seen in the movie alongside actors like Ajay Devgan, Arjun Rampal, Katrina Kaif, and Manoj Bajpayee. He gives yet another interesting performance in the movie as Samar Pratap, the youngest son of a powerful political leader who grows up outside the harsh realities of the family business. His performance brilliantly captures the interesting mix of cold-blooded strategist and optimistic progressive required for the role.

5. Sanju (2018)

Sanju is a film based on the life of a controversial actor, Sanjay Dutt. The movie showcases some of the significant and dramatic episodes of his life. Sanjay Dutt, played by Ranbir Kapoor, is the son of the famous actor Sunil Dutt, portrayed by Paresh Rawal, and yesteryear actress Nargis, played by Manisha Koirala. He is about to be launched in his father's film titled Rocky.

Ranbir has proved he is one of the best actors by acing his role in the film and Sanju is considered as one of the best movies of Ranbir.

6. Rockstar (2011)

Running Time: 2h 39min

7.7/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Music

Drama, Romance, Music Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sanjana Sanghi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nargis Fakhri, Shammi Kapoor, Piyush Mishra

Imtiaz Ali Writer: Imtiaz Ali, Muazzam Beg

2011 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Vide

Rockstar is a film by Imtiaz Ali that tells the story of a Delhi-based middle-class boy named Janardan, who dreams of becoming a rockstar like Jim Morrison. The movie follows his journey as he transforms into Jordan, a successful but tortured soul in the music industry, and eventually shatters his heart.

The film has some terrific moments, a bravura performance by Ranbir Kapoor, and an exceptional musical score by A.R. Rahman.

7. Tamasha (2015)

Running Time: 2h 14min

7.3/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Comedy

Drama, Romance, Comedy Movie Star Cast: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Himanshu Sharma, Piyush Mishra

Imtiaz Ali Writer: Imtiaz Ali

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netlfix

Tamasha is a movie that begins with a robotic introduction of the main character Ved Vardhan Sahni, played by Ranbir Kapoor, on stage. The story then shifts to Ved's childhood, where he develops a deep love for stories that have a profound impact on his life and eventually start affecting his corporate career.

This film is one of the best movies of Ranbir. It features one of Kapoor's most memorable solo performances, when his character rediscovers his youthful self as a passionate storyteller.

8. Anjaana Anjaani (2010)

Running Time: 2h 31min

5.7/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance, Musical

Comedy, Drama, Romance, Musical Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra

Siddharth Anand Writer: Siddharth Anand, Sajid Nadiadwala, Mamta Ad, Mamta Bhatia, Advaita Kala

2010 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In Anjaana Anjaani, Akash and Kiara, two heartbroken and suicidal individuals, find each other just as they are about to end their lives. The duo then deciee to live life to the fullest until New Year’s Day.

This film showcased Ranbir Kapoor’s talent as an actor. The film gained immense love and good reviews from fans.

9. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009)

Running Time: 2h 30min

6.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Action, Musical

Comedy, Action, Musical Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Dolly Bindra, Govind Namdev, Upen Patel

Rajkumar Santoshi Writer: Rajkumar Santoshi, K Rajeshwar, R.d. Tailang

2009 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema

In Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Ranbir Kapoor aced his role. Prem falls in love with Jenny, a lady who is already in a relationship with Rahul. Despite this, he offers to assist her in marrying him and finds himself in a number of amusing scenarios as a result.

10. Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008)

Running Time: 2h 32min

6.2/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Kunal Kapoor, Puneet Issar, Minissha Lamba, Avantika Hundal

Siddharth Anand Writer: Aditya Chopra, Devika Bhagat, Anvita Dutt

2008 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In Bachna Ae Haseeno, Raj, a renowned playboy accustomed to heartbreaks, faces a transformative moment when his true love, Gayatri, spurns him. Determined to change, he embarks on a journey to seek forgiveness from his past conquests and win back Gayatri's affection.

