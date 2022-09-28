Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Aditya Roy Kapoor and others attend bash; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor has turned a year older today. The actor has turned 40 years old and is now among the most adored actors in India. He has been in the movie industry for almost 15 years now, Saawariya being his debut film. In his journey of 15 years, he has seen highs and lows, but has always attempted to entertain audiences. His filmography boasts of films like Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sanju and most recently Brahmastra. The actor threw a party at his residence and many industry friends were a part of the grand celebrations.

Karan Johar was sported wearing a black printed hoodie. Ayan Mukerji wore a checkered shirt over his grey t-shirt. Shaheen Bhat wore a beautiful shimmering dress. Mother Neetu Kapoor looked gorgeous in her white top and trousers. Aditya Roy Kapoor wore a printed white t-shirt and looked extremely smart. Director Rohit Dhawan wore a checkered red t-shirt and his wife had on a black dress. The paparazzi papped all celebs as they headed in. The party is expected to go on till wee hours.