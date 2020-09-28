Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posts pics of actor with Alia Bhatt & more; Calls him 38 & fab

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni just posted several unseen pictures of the actor with Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor, and more for his 38th birthday.

’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is wishing her brother and the Bollywood heartthrob a happy birthday! Riddhima took to her Instagram to post an adorable wish for her actor brother, in her post, she wrote: “Happiest bday AWESOMENESS! Love you so much #mybabybrother #38andfab.”

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a collage of pictures with her birthday post, which showcased multiple pictures of the beautiful siblings with their family and friends, in the pictures, Ranbir and Riddhima can be seen with , their late father , , Shaheen Bhatt, Riddhima daughter Samara Sahni and Riddhima’s husband Bharat Sahni.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s husband and Ranbir’s brother-in-law Bharat also wished Ranbir on his special day. Bharat posted an Instagram story of the Sanju actor with his daughter Samara and wrote “Happy birthday Rans” alongside.

See the picture below:

In case you missed it, previously ahead of Ranbir’s birthday, Riddhima shared some pictures of the actor on social media. Among the pics, was an unseen childhood picture in which the late Rishi Kapoor is carrying Ranbir and Riddhima on his shoulders. Sahni has shared yet another old picture of the actor in which he looks super cute. Apart from that, she had shared a recent selfie with Ranbir Kapoor. However, Neetu Kapoor is missing from the scene.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima shares unseen childhood PHOTOS of the actor ahead of his birthday

Share your comment ×