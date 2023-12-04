Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal to release on OTT? Here's what we know

The much-hyped Animal is the current talk of the town. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles along with Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and others in pivotal roles. While the characters and scenes from the film have been generating huge buzz on social media, fans on the other hand, have also been intrigued by the details of its release on the OTT platform.

Details about Animal's OTT release

According to a report published in India Today, the highly anticipated film, Animal is expected to release on OTT in early 2024. According to the report, OTT giant Netflix has acquired the official streaming rights of the highly intense drama film. In addition to this, some of the scenes which were modified in the theatrical release will also be included in the OTT version.

Nonetheless, further details about the runtime and release date are yet awaited. It is worth mentioning that on the release day of Animal, a series of captivating pictures of Ranbir were also shared on the official Instagram page of Netflix India.

The post was captioned, “Just Ranbir Kapoor gazing into your eyes, that's the post. You're welcome.”

Have a look:

Fans' reaction surrounding OTT release

Minutes after the post was shared, it led to the internet speculating that the Animal would be released on the platform as they swamped the comments section leaving a guess. A fan wrote, “Smj gaya matlab animal yahi aaegi”, another fan wrote, “Please Upload Animal Movie on Netflix” and a third fan commented, “ANIMAL ON NETFLIX YUP”.

About Animal

The high-on-anticipation film revolves around a complex father-son relationship played by Anil and Ranbir respectively. On the other hand, Bobby Deol’s role, Abrar Haque as an antagonist in the film has also been lauded by the audience. Not only this, the actor has surely made a powerful comeback on silver screens with Vanga’s directorial.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s second directorial after Kabir Singh is not only directed but also written and edited by him. The film was released earlier this week on December 1 in five languages-Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. From the first day of its release, ardent fans have been flocking to the theaters to watch their favorite stars on 70 mm screens.

