Ranbir Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt ‘truly deserving’ of Dadasaheb Phalke Award; Doesn’t feel he deserves it-VIDEO
Ranbir Kapoor said Alia Bhatt truly deserves Dadasaheb Phalke Award for her role in Gangubai Kathiwadi, but feels he doesn’t fully deserve the award for his performance in Brahmastra.
The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards took place on February 20, 2023, in Mumbai, and celebrities such as Rekha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Anupam Kher, and others were spotted arriving for the ceremony. Alia Bhatt was awarded Best Actress for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi, while Ranbir Kapoor was honoured with the Best Actor award for his performance in Brahmastra. Now, Ranbir has been busy promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and at a recent promotional event, he reacted to him and Alia winning the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. He praised his wife, saying she is truly deserving of the award, but added that he doesn’t feel like he fully deserves the award for the best actor.
Ranbir Kapoor says Alia Bhatt is truly deserving of Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi
At the promotional event of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, he was asked about him and Alia winning Dadasaheb Phalke Awards for the best actor and actress respectively. He said that he is incredibly grateful that he was honoured with the prestigious award. He then added that he doesn’t believe he fully deserves it because his performance in Brahmastra wasn’t all that great. “Sabse pehle toh of course I'm very grateful ki mujhe ye sammaan diya. I don't think I fully deserve it for Brahmastra. Bohot badi kuchh acting performance nahi thi. Jabhi bhi kuchh award aata hai so, of course, you feel great,” said Ranbir.
He showed great enthusiasm for Alia Bhatt winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Gangubai, and heaped praise on her performance. “ I'm very excited that Alia won the award because she was truly deserving in her performance in Gangubai. I think that's one of her finest performances ever,” said Ranbir. He added that when one gets an award, it feels like a pat on the back. “But jab award milta hai, peeth pe ek thappi milti hai ki chalo aapne theek thaak kaam kiya,” he said. Check out the video below!
Ranbir Kapoor opens up on fatherhood
At the event, Ranbir also opened up about how his life changed after the arrival of his and Alia’s baby girl Raha. “I thought I lived half of my life already. There will be love, I got married, I love my wife, and all of that. But I think, the moment my child Raha was born - it opens a different emotion, a different chakra in your body. I've never felt like this ever in my life. It is pure joy. I just want to be at home, I just want to be with her. I don't want to work or do anything at all. But, I can't do that of course. This feeling is just... I can't explain it," he said.
ALSO READ: WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor REACTS to the massive success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan
Bonafide Bollywood lover with over 3 years of experience in the entertainment industry. Though Lubna studied architec...Read more