Ranbir Kapoor calls Animal ‘adult Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ as he reacts to A certification

The much-anticipated trailer of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next, Animal, has finally been dropped today. The film has been creating immense buzz ever since its announcement. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

While fans have been waiting for the film with bated breath, it has been granted an ‘A’ certification by the Central Board of Film Certification before its premiere. Today, during the trailer launch of the film, Ranbir reacted to the same and spilt beans over the film's theme.

Ranbir Kapoor reacts to ‘A’ certification to Animal

Today, on November 22, the team released the trailer of the highly anticipated film Animal at a grand event in New Delhi. During the launch, Ranbir Kapoor, while addressing the media hinting towards the film theme, reacted to the A certification by the CBFC as he said, “This is an adult-rated Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham.”

Sandeep Reddy Vanga confirmed 'A' Certification

On the other hand, the update about the certification was also shared by the captain of the ship, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, on his social media yesterday, November 22. In a post, the Kabir Singh director informed about the run time of the film, which is 3 hours 21 minutes, 23 seconds and 16 frames.

Have a look:



During the launch, the actor also discussed how, despite essaying such a highly intense role, he prefers to go back to his family as himself. Shedding light on the same, he stated, “I am a detached person. I never take my character home. It’s not fair for my loved ones. Agar main agar jaake aise act karta toh meri biwi mujhe maarti (if I would act like that, my wife would beat me).”

About Animal

Apart from the lead cast, Animal will also star Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Triptti Dimri and others. Talking about the film, the trailer of the film suggests this one to be a story revolving around a complex relationship between a father and a son.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures, the film will captivate the audiences in theatres on December 1.

