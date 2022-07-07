Ranbir Kapoor calls every film 'pan-Indian; Compares it to ‘faded’ terms like 100 crore club

Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his film, Shamshera, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor is leaving no stones turned to promote his upcoming period-drama film. A few days back, the makers unveiled the trailer of Shamshera and fans lauded his performance and are currently waiting to see Ranbir in a never-seen-before avatar. It is one of the most highly-anticipated movies of the actor as he will be coming to the big screen after four years. The actor was last seen in the 2018 hit film, Sanju.

Now, in the latest interview with India Today, Ranbir talked about the concept of pan-India films and said, "I think every film is pan-India film. The story of the film, if people like it and is watched by many, then it is known as a pan-India film. When a director is making a film, he is trying to reach out to as many people as he can. If your film is strong and the story is strong, then it won't be only a pan-India film, it will be a pan-world film." To note, his upcoming films Shamshera and Brahmastra will be released in multiple languages like release Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Further, Ranbir added that pan-India is a new term and in the past as well such terms have faded, like the Rs 100 crore club term. The actor said that if a director makes a good film, whether it's small or big, the audience will watch the film. In Shamshera, Ranbir plays the double role of Shamshera and Balli.

