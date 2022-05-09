Ranbir Kapoor calls football team 'most important'; Abhishek Bachchan reminds him about his wedding with Alia

Ranbir Kapoor recently travelled to Dubai with Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhimanyu Dassani, Shashank Khaitan, Shoojit Sircar, Dino Morea, and others to participate in the All Stars Football Club (ASFC) Celebrity Football Cup 2022 match with Emirates United on May 7th at the magnificent Shabab Al Ahli Stadium. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor who is also the Vice-Captain of the team spoke about his football team and called it “one of the most important things." To which, Abhishek had a hilarious reaction as he teased Ranbir about his wedding with Alia Bhatt.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, the Barfi actor said: "We are really happy to be here. This also happens to be ASFC's 10th-year anniversary. This is probably the most, one of the most important things that I have been a part of. The kind of friends I made, the kind of teammates, the brotherhood we have had." Bachchan interrupted Ranbir and said, "Which is so touching considering he just got married." This left Ranbir blushing and Kartik, who was also a part of the interview, left in splits.

To note, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14 at the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor's Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The duo exchanged vows in attendance of their close friends and family after dating for 5 years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen next in Brahmastra, Animal, and Shamshera and also has Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor. Abhishek, on the other hand, will star next in the third season of his web series, Breathe: Into The Shadows with Amit Sadh.

