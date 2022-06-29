Ranbir Kapoor calls himself lucky to romance Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on screen, opens up on their bond

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood currently. All eyes are on him as 2 of his major films are about to release on the big screen. Ranbir will be making a comeback after almost 4 years on the silver screen. He is leaving no stones unturned to promote his film Shamshera at the moment. Recently in an interview with Mashable India, Ranbir was shown several old images and he was narrating the incident related to those pictures. During this segment, an old picture of a young Ranbir posing with Aishwarya came up and what followed was his reaction to it.

The moment he saw this picture, Ranbir Kapoor said, “who wouldn’t be jealous of this picture?” He further said that he was assisting his father on a film called Aa ab laut chale. This picture was taken in New York. The Shamshera actor revealed that even though he was younger to Aishwarya, she really befriended him and they used to chat about movies. Ranbir said that she would also talk about her character in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam that she was shooting at that time. After Aish wrapped her shooting she used to meet Ranbir and have a meal together and chat about life.

Ranbir Kapoor called himself lucky to have had a friend like her and also to get an opportunity to act with her in a film. He smiled and said, “not many people get a chance to romance Aishwarya Rai on the screen”.

Meanwhile, recently Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took everyone by a pleasant surprise after they announced their pregnancy. Talking about movies, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Shamshera alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is set to release in theatres on 22 July. The film is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian Daroga Shudh Singh played by Sanjay Dutt. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe.

He will also be seen in Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, and Amitabh Bachchan.

