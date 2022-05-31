Ranbir Kapoor calls Prabhas ‘darling’ & his favourite actor; Says he's a fan of South Indian cinema

Ranbir Kapoor is all over the news these days courtesy of his upcoming movie Brahmastra. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the fantasy drama is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Interestingly, the team is leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie and had released the trailer date of Brahmastra at a grand event in Vizag. The trailer of Brahmastra will be releasing on June 15. During the event, Ranbir was all praises for the South Indian cinema and ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli whom he called the pioneer of Indian cinema.

Ranbir said, “I have been a huge fan of south Indian cinema - if it’s Rajni sir, Kamal Haasan sir, if it’s Chiranjeevi Garu, Pawan Kalyan Garu, NTR and Ram Charan are dear friends. I have always loved the swag of Pawan Kalyan. They make a cinema of celebration. It’s entertainment in its purest form. I have always been a fan. When quizzed about his favourite Telugu star, Ranbir said, “I love my darling Prabhas. He is a very dear friend of mine. All of them are great. But if I have to choose one, I will say darling Prabhas”.

Earlier, Ranbir had also opened up on his character in Brahmastra and said he will be seen playing the role of a DJ who has a strange connection with fire. “It is his journey into the world of ancient astras and of realising the divine connection to fire and also his connection to the Brahmastra waking up,” Ranbir was quoted saying.

Interestingly, the makers have also unveiled an intriguing teaser of Brahmastra today wherein they had unveiled the entire cast of the fantasy drama which includes Ranbir, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Brahmastra is slated to hit the screens on September 9 this year.

