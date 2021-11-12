Ranbir Kapoor calls scene from Kun Faaya Kun the most poignant moment of his career; Here’s Why

To celebrate 10 Years of Rockstar, the makers of the movie held a reunion for the entire crew digitally via video call on Thursday, November 11. During the reunion, the main lead of the film Ranbir Kapoor went on to discuss a particular scene from the song Kun Faaya Kun. The Barfi actor hailed the scene as the ‘most poignant moment of his career’. Wondering what scene is he talking about?

In the song, Kun Faaya Kun, there comes a point that while singing, Ranbir just being still as he looks up in the sky. This particular moment has also received positive reviews from fans and critics alike. However, when it came to breaking down the scene for audiences, Ranbir had no answer for it. According to him, it was just the amalgamation of everyone’s energy that ended up him being caught in a beautiful moment like that. The star added that his surroundings, the weather and the phase of his life all added up in the creation of that one particular moment that he will always be praised and credited for.

Ranbir Kapoor said, “I also must mention this one moment in my career I think it’s become the most poignant moment. People give me credit for that one shot in Kun Faaya Kun when I am singing and I look up. To be honest, when I think about it, why do I get so much love for it. It is because when we were there present at the Nizamuddin Durgah, I and Imtiaz would spend a lot of time together, we used to go out at night, we use to sit and listen to the Qawwalis. I remember that day there was a lot of stress because they said you cannot use a dolly or a track. So the steady cam guy had to come, the whole song was shot on a steady camera.”

He further added, “It was the music, it was the time in my life, the weather in life, the Dargah, the love that everyone had. Everything just became so easy that I don’t even remember that I did anything special or if it was an amalgamation of everyone’s energy that just came into that shot. I keep looking at the shot and I wonder, okay I see it, but I don’t know what I did. I can’t replicate that thought process in my head, I was just singing the song and the camera was just moving and it just captured something which I think I will get a lot of credit for. It’s not something that I deserve, so I have to thank everybody who’s given that moment to me in my life.”

Speaking of the film, Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Rockstar featured Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakri and Sanjana Sanghi in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie chronicles the life of a simple boy Janardhan who falls in love with the most beautiful girl in his college. The simple boy who seeks inspiration for music inside him, end up reaching his goal after a heartbreak. He enjoys stardom but the path also leads him to self-destruction.

