Ranbir Kapoor calls Shah Rukh Khan's villain role in Darr 'most iconic'; Says he wishes to play negative role

Ranbir Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of the period-drama film, Shamshera, which stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead. The film is highly-anticipated as it marks the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor's comeback after his 2018 release, Sanju. A few days back, the makers unveiled the trailer of Shamshera and fans lauded his performance and are currently waiting to see Ranbir in a never-seen-before avatar. Recently, Yash Raj Films launched a three-episodic candid video series, titled, RK Tapes, featuring Ranbir.

Earlier today, the final episode of RK Tapes was released in which the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor is seen talking about the villains of Bollywood. In the video, Ranbir talks about his love for the bad boys of Hindi cinema, the towering villains who make the hero bigger. He also listed out his favourite on-screen villains - the iconic Amjad Khan as Gabbar Singh in Sholay, Amrish Puri as Mogambo in Mr. India, Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat and etc. He also called Shah Rukh Khan's role in Darr the 'most iconic.' Further, Ranbir said that Sanjay Dutt is one of the best villains in recent times, the ultimate Khalnayak. "In Shamshera also, he is essaying the role of a villain and I would've loved to do that role."

Check out the video:

Further, he added that it is his dream to play a negative role in his career. He jokingly said after he essays a villain he wants people to tell their kids, 'soja beta warna Ranbir aajayega.' The actor said, "As the cinema is evolving, the characters of the villains are also becoming interesting and complex. I am looking forward to the bad guys we are yet to watch, to the actors who scare us out of our seats, and to the villains who redefined evil."

Meanwhile, Ranbir's Shamshera is slated to release on 22 July 2022 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

