Ranbir Kapoor calls Shraddha Kapoor ‘very choosy’; discusses potential of teaming up for more movies-WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor is revving up for the release of his much-hyped action thriller Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie also features Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles. Fans have been going crazy over the first song, Hua Main, raving about the chemistry between Ranbir and Rashmika. Another actress with whom Ranbir shares scorching on-screen chemistry happens to be his co-star from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Shraddha Kapoor. The film dropped earlier this year and got tons of love from the audience. In a recent virtual chat with fans on Zoom, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star expressed his genuine enjoyment of working with Shraddha.

Ranbir Kapoor says Shraddha Kapoor doesn't take on too many film projects

Ranbir Kapoor recently had a heart-to-heart virtual chat with his fans on Zoom, where he dished out insights about his upcoming movie Animal, future projects, handling social media negativity, and even discussed taking a break from movies.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the topic of the possibility of him doing another film with Shraddha came up, to which the actor replied, "I really enjoyed working with Shraddha, but Shraddha is very choosy. She doesn't work in too many movies, so hopefully, we will both get a film we are both excited about. Right now there's nothing in the pipeline, there's no offer, but hopefully, we will definitely cross paths and we will work in a movie."

Take a look!

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s exciting lineup of upcoming movies

Ranbir Kapoor is currently in the spotlight as he promotes his upcoming film Animal, slated for release on December 1, 2023. This release is set to go head-to-head with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal.

Apart from Animal, Ranbir has other exciting projects in the pipeline, including Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part 2 - Dev. While there have been discussions about him potentially taking on roles in Madhu Mantena's Ramayana Trilogy and Anurag Basu's Kishore Kumar biopic, Ranbir reveals that he's been considering several scripts, but nothing has been finalized yet.

Speaking of Shraddha Kapoor's work front, the talented actress is gearing up for Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao. The first installment of Stree was a massive hit, and fans are eagerly looking forward to its sequel.

