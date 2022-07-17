Ranbir Kapoor 'can’t wait' to take his child to Maasai Mara where he proposed Alia Bhatt for marriage

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are in the limelight today as their love song Kesariya from Brahmastra has been released today. Netizens are in awe of their chemistry and soulful track. Well, recently when Alia appeared on Koffee With Karan 7, she opened up about Ranbir’s dreamy proposal. She revealed that it was in Maasai Mara that the Wake Up Sid actor asked her out. Now in a recent interview with Film Companion, Ranbir revealed that he can’t wait to take his child to Maasai Mara.

When Ranbir Kapoor was asked about Maasai Mara which holds great importance in his life, he quipped that it is hard and one will have to prepare themselves for going there. There is no internet, no television and you are in the middle of the jungle so you will feel like an alien. He further added that one has to wake up at 4:30 in the morning every day, have only a cup of tea or coffee and will have to drive for hours. “You’re seeing wild animals wake up, wild animals who’ve just made some killing, who are eating their food, who are going to sleep. There are animals who are alert, thinking that there’s a predator who’s going to come… There is tension, there is beauty. It’s just everything. It’s what life is, you just experience it. I can’t wait to take my child to Maasai Mara. I cannot wait,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his film Shamshera. This film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. The movie will also witness a face-off between Ranbir and Sanjay. The movie is slated to release on July 22. Besides, Ranbir is also looking forward to the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The movie will also mark Ranbir’s first collaboration with Alia Bhatt and will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Brahmastra is slated to release on September 9. Ranbir is also working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal and Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled project with Shraddha Kapoor.

