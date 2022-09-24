Ranbir Kapoor can’t stop, won’t stop gazing at Alia Bhatt in adorable BTS PICS from Brahmastra sets

The Brahmastra madness continues. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ’s mythological-fantasy film released in theatres more than 2 weeks back, but the lead actors continue to make headlines with their public appearances and statements. Adding to the hype are the several behind-the-scenes photos that have surfaced on social media recently. Speaking of which, earlier today, a couple of new photos from the Brahmastra sets surfaced online where Ranbir and Alia look totally lost in love. Have you seen them yet?

A few hours back, a Ranbir Kapoor fan account shared a couple of new photos featuring the parents-to-be on Ayan Mukerji ’s film’s sets. In the black and white photos, Ranbir and Alia can be seen standing close to each other, as the former gazes on at Isha aka Alia. Their chemistry is undeniable as Ranbir lovingly stares at Alia as he holds her hands. A DOP is seen capturing this moment on camera.

Although it has received mixed reactions from critics and fans, Brahmastra has been a hit at the box office. In an EXCLUSIVE conversation with Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt revealed their take on commercial success V/s critical acclaim. Interestingly, Ranbir revealed that he has always valued box office numbers the most. “I think it has always been numbers. From every film that I signed from my second film onwards – I always looked at it as an entertaining film. If it was even a film like Wake Up Sid, or Barfi, or a film like Rocket Singh- even though it didn’t work at the box office. But to me, when I sign a film, I’m not telling myself that I want to do this film so I get good reviews or an award,” said the Brahmastra actor.

According to Alia Bhatt, she has always been in a phase where she wants to be remembered, and have longevity in her career. “That only happens if your films connect and hit the hearts. And there is like a certain love and it leaves a stamp on people’s hearts. Whether that’s critics or the audiences or anybody. I think that’s something that I always wanted. Both the film and I should get the love. So, you don’t compare between the two,” she said.

