Ranbir Kapoor cast opposite Tripti Dimri in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal?

After Kabir Singh, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set to direct his next movie Animal. Now, a huge revelation has been made about the same.

It was on New Year’s Eve that the new film Animal was announced much to the excitement of the Bollywood buffs. It includes an ensemble cast including , , Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. Moreover, Sandeep Reddy Vanga who is accredited with the 2019 hit Kabir Singh is responsible for the direction of the same. The movie has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Pranay Reddy Vanga as mentioned earlier.

According to a report by Filmfare, Tripti Dimri has been cast opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the intense drama. Yes, that’s right. The project reportedly needs two heroines and now Tripti has also been roped in after Parineeti Chopra whose name was already announced with the film. As per the same report, Tripti had auditioned for the role and was able to impress the makers who decided to sign her. Many big names including Sara Ali Khan also auditioned for the role but it ultimately went to Tripti.

The film is sure to grab headlines owing to the star cast most of whom haven’t worked with each other before the same. As for Tripti Dimri, she is known for her stellar performances in Laila Majnu and Bulbbul. Earlier, Anil Kapoor had announced about Animal and its star cast with a teaser video on New Year thereby sending the fans into a frenzy.

