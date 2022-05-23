Ranbir Kapoor celebrates Ganesh Acharya’s birthday at the song launch of his movie Dehati Disco; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the best actors we have in Bollywood. He has been grabbing all the attention ever since the actor got married to his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Now that Alia is away to shoot for her Hollywood debut film Stone Of Heart alongside Gal Gadot, all the paps are getting to spot is Ranbir in the city. Today he was present for a special event to celebrate the birthday of ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya and also the song launch from his upcoming movie Dehati Disco.

In the pictures, we can see Ranbir Kapoor looking dapper in a blue and white striped shirt that he paired with beige coloured cargo pants and white sneakers. Ganesh Acharya on the other hand was seen in all-black attire. RK not only joined Ganesh in his cake cutting ceremony but also could be seen dancing with him. We bet it would be a view to remember to see Ranbir and Ganesh match steps on the stage.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Ranbir has been grabbing heads turn on both personal and professional fronts. The actor had tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Alia Bhatt in an intimate ceremony on April 14 in Mumbai. Talking about the work front, he is gearing up for the release of Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra which will mark his first on-screen collaboration with Alia. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, Brahmastra will be hitting the screens on September 9 this year. Apart from this, Ranbir will also be in YRF’s Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Sanjus Reunite: Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt spotted chatting on set, fans say 'Shamshera Loading'