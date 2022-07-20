Ranbir Kapoor on choosing massy character over cutesy roles: I am done being the Harry Potter of Hindi Cinema

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest movie stars to have graced Bollywood. He has been in the entertainment industry for almost a decade and a half and has been a part of some of the most iconic films like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Barfi, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Rajneeti and most recently, Sanju. He is going to be back on the silver screens after more than 4 years with Shamshera and has been actively working on other feature projects too, which will see a release next year.

Ranbir, in a recent interaction with Miss Malini, was asked about what coaxed him to essay a role of a larger than life character like Shamshera, when he played cutesy characters in rom-coms for a better part of his career. Ranbir answered, “Conviction”. He further elaborated on his stance and said, “These are the films I have grown up loving. It was a natural progression for me after 15 years and 17 films, I’ve done the coming of age, I have come off age, I am done being the Harry Potter of Hindi cinema. So, I was waiting for the right opportunity, not that the offers have not come my way, but I was looking for the right opportunity, right director and the combination is very important. So it was all on paper, and I’d be a fool to not do it.“ It is a challenging role for Ranbir and in a recent interview, he went on to say that Shamshera has been his toughest film till date.

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Yash Raj Film’s historical epic, Shamshera, which co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Vani Kapoor. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra. He will then be seen in Dharma Productions’ mythological fantasy drama, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and co-starring his wife Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. He will be seen in the romantic drama with Shraddha Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan on Holi next year and then, he will end his year with Animal, by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which is among the most awaited films of next year. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna and is scheduled to release on Independence day 2023.

