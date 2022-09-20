Ranbir Kapoor clarifies Brahmastra’s huge budget: It was for entire trilogy and not just one film

Brahmastra was one of the much-awaited Bollywood films of 2022. The Ayan Mukerji directorial has been breaking all the box-office records from day 1 itself. The Ranbir Kapoor , Alia Bhatt , Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan starrer film recently crossed the Rs 200 cr mark at the box office and has been garnering a positive response from the fans. Prior to the release of the film, there were certain reports which stated that Brahmastra was mounted on a budget of Rs 410 cr. Later reports claimed that the film's budget shot past the Rs 650 crore mark, leading to debate on the movie being declared a box office HIT. But now Ranbir has finally broken the silence on the same.

Ranbir Kapoor in a recent interview with Dainik Bhaskar reacted to these claims of Brahmastra’s budget shooting past Rs 650 cr. He cleared the air around the rumours doing the rounds and without disclosing the actual numbers the actor revealed that the huge budget was not just for part 1 but the entire trilogy. He further added that Brahmastra does not follow the usual economics of a film as it was a VFX-heavy project and it required the makers to invest in building assets that will also be used for future projects. " The figures (for this film) that are floating around are wrong," concluded Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor opens up on Brahmastra 2 and 3

In the chat with India Today, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about how the team is eager to put out the next two films as soon as possible. Ranbir said, “The possibility of exploring the Astraverse is endless. There are multiple films that can be made on the history and universe of every Astra. So our plan as a team is to shoot both part 2 and part 3 together so that we don’t delay the films and they can be out in theatres as per the schedule.”

Ayan Mukerji on Brahmastra’s follow-up film

Ayan Mukerji also revealed that their plan is to explore the storyline of parts 2 and 3 as soon as possible. He quipped that the plan is to shoot both films simultaneously and the possibilities are really endless.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor has a couple of exciting films in his kitty. He will next be seen in Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Luv Ranjan’s next alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Alia Bhatt has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.

