Ranbir Kapoor clarifies Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar song 'Pyar Hota Kai Baar Hai' is not his biopic

Ranbir Kapoor , the talented Bollywood star is currently busy with the promotions of his highly anticipated project Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar . The project, which is helmed by hitmaker Luv Ranjan, is touted to be a unique love story of an odd pair. Ranbir Kapoor is sharing the screen with the popular actress Shraddha Kapoor for the first time in his career in the film, which has already garnered the attention of audiences with its promising trailer and catchy songs.

At a recently held promotional event of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor thoroughly entertained the audience with his fun speech. The actor, who spoke about the 'Pyar Hota Kai Baar Hai' song from the much-awaited film, made it clear that it is not his 'biopic' song. "This song is 'Pyar Hota Kai Baar Hai'. Main yeh bayaan kar deta hoon ki yeh mera kuch 'biopic' wala gaana nahi hain," stated Ranbir, leaving the audience in splits.

"My character in this film is not of a casanova. I help people who have problems in their love lives. I come up with solutions for their problems. I'm a break-up artist. So please, yeh kuch biopic nahi hain. It is not based on my life," explained Ranbir Kapoor as he addressed the audience.

Watch Ranbir Kapoor's video below: