Ranbir Kapoor clicked at Vastu after visiting Skincare clinic ahead of wedding with Alia Bhatt; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s highly-anticipated wedding is just around the corner. Amid all the buzz, to-be-groom Ranbir Kapoor was papped for the first time, as he arrived at his residence, Vastu, in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai after visiting Skincare clinic. Ranbir looked effortlessly stylish in a light blue shirt, which he styled with a pair of denim pants. The actor kept a low profile, as he covered his face with a cap and a blue face mask. He did acknowledge the paparazzi and waved at them from his car as they clicked him. He was also seen flashing the victory sign. Yesterday, Alia Bhatt was also clicked as she stepped out in the city. While the star couple and their close ones have been extremely tight-lipped about their big day, preparations for the same have begun in full swing. Ranbir’s ancestral house Krishna Raj bungalow has been fully illuminated with purple lighting ahead of their wedding. RK Studios have been decked up as well. Earlier today, curtains were being raised at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s residence in Vastu where the wedding is slated to take place, to cover the view ahead of their D-Day. Check out Ranbir Kapoor’s pictures at Vastu:

\

Moreover, it was reported that the staffers who are part of the logistical team have been given orange wristbands with special tags by the event management company, to avoid security breaches and leaking of photos and videos. Reportedly, only people with the wristbands can enter the building and access the wedding banquet at Vastu.

Meanwhile, we exclusively reported that the wedding festivities will begin on the 13th of April and continue until the 17th of April. Mehendi, Sangeet, and Cocktail will be at RK Studios in Chembur, while the wedding is at Vastu, late at night on the 15th April between 2 am to 4 am, i.e. in the wee hours of 16th April.