Ranbir Kapoor clicks a cool selfie on sets of Rashmika Mandanna co-starrer Animal, pic goes viral

Since the time the shoot for Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal has kicked off, fans of the actors have been excited to see the two together. While the shoot has kicked off in Manali, Ranbir and Rashmika are now shooting in Mumbai for the film. Amid this, a new photo from sets of Animal has hit the internet and it features none other than the handsome star Ranbir. Sharing a sweet moment with a crew member, Ranbir is seen clicking a perfect selfie on sets of Animal.

In a photo shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe Instagram handle, Ranbir is seen sporting a casual avatar on the sets of his film Animal. A female crew member seemed excited to be working with Ranbir. The photo features Ranbir and the crew member. The actor can be seen ditching his beard and posing in a clean-shaven avatar. Along with it, a photo of the Animal clapperboard was also shared by the fan club. Another photo of Ranbir with a fan apparently clicked 10 days ago, and also was shared by the same fan club of the actor.

Have a look at Ranbir's photo from Animal sets:

Previously, when Rashmika and Ranbir went to shoot in Manali, a video of the two shooting on the street went viral. In the video, the two stars were seen dressed in ethnic wear as they geared up for the shot. Talking about Animal, it also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. It is being directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy and backed by T-Series. It is all set to hit the screens in 2023.

Besides this, Ranbir will also be seen in Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt and Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt.

