Ranbir Kapoor confesses Alia Bhatt steals Shamshera star’s clothes, he cried post Jagga Jasoos release & more

Ranbir Kapoor is set to return to the big screen after four years with Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera and fans can’t keep calm about it. The movie happens to be a period action film starring Ranbir in the titular role along with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor and is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Interestingly, Ranbir is leaving no stone unturned to promote Shamshera. Amid this, YRF has shared a new video of Ranbir Kapoor wherein he was seen making candid confessions.

In the video, Ranbir was quizzed if his wife Alia Bhatt steals his clothes to which the actor revealed that she does. On the other hand, he also admitted to stealing clothes from mommy Neetu Kapoor’s purse, cheating in an exam, snoring, lying to ditch a plan and more. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor was also quizzed if he had ever cried while watching his movie to which he said he did so after the release of Jagga Jasoos. Ranbir Kapoor was at his quirkiest best as he respond to the candid questions.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor’s video here:

Talking about Shamshera, the movie will also witness a face-off between Ranbir and Sanjay. The movie is slated to release on July 22. Besides, Ranbir is also looking forward to the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The movie will also mark Ranbir’s first collaboration with Alia Bhatt and will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Brahmastra is slated to release on September 9. Ranbir is also working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal and Luv Ranjan’s yet to be titled project with Shraddha Kapoor.

