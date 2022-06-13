Ranbir Kapoor confesses he has no Hollywood plans like Alia Bhatt: I only have dreams of...

Alia Bhatt made it to the headlines after the news of her gearing up for her Hollywood debut had come out. The actress is currently in London shooting for her Hollywood debut ‘The Heart Of Stone’ alongside Gal Gadot. She has been sharing pictures and videos from London. Well, she is not the first Indian actor to be heading West. There have been several actors before her who have made India proud. Well, in a recent interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his plans of starring in a Hollywood film.

While his wife Alia Bhatt is exploring different genres and languages, Ranbir Kapoor confessed that he has no plans of starring in a Holywood film. He revealed that he has no dreams of Hollywood. “I only have dreams of Brahmastra. I think original content that is in your culture and is entertaining can touch every audience,” added the actor. Ranbir further said that he is very scared of auditions. “I have never seen the success and dreams of Alia in anyone else. I am happy where I am," he told the publication.

Meanwhile, the movie is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and the makers have been teasing fans with the first looks of the lead characters along with an intriguing teaser. Recently, Ayan got candid about Brahmastra and called Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt a perfect fit for this ‘love story’. Talking to Good Times, Ayan said that he is excited to have Ranbir and Alia in Brahmastra. He said, “I guess a love story is there to talk about and the thing about Brahmastra is that you won’t realise right away but I hope you will take away is, that in many ways, in its core, Brahmastra Part One is also a love story amongst being many other things and I guess that is a very natural and nice fit with Ranbir and Alia”.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: After SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi comes on board Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra - Details