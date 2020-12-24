Ranbir Kapoor CONFIRMS signing Kabir Singh director Sandeep Vanga's film, clarifies role in SLB's Baiju Bawra

When asked about his next film with Luv Ranjan co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor confirmed that it's happening and they will star shooting in a few days.

has been away from the big screen for over two years now but the actor is looking forward to 2021 to change the tide. With Brahmastra and Shamshera in the offing, Ranbir has a busy schedule come next year. However, there has been some buzz about the actor's next few films. Now, in a interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir revealed his upcoming lineup.

When asked about his next film with Luv Ranjan co-starring , he confirmed that it's happening and they will star shooting in a few days. He said, "Yes, I start that film (Luv Ranjan) on 5th January. It's a film which we have been waiting to start since a year and a half, but Brahmastra and Shamshera both took a while."

Further on, the actor confirmed that after Luv Ranjan's directorial he will probably start shooting his first film with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Confirming the big news, Ranbir said, "The other film which I have signed is Sandeep Vanga's film which will start sometime mid-next year."

When asked about starring in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra's, the actor clarified and said, "No, it's a complete rumour. I haven't been offered any film from him (SLB)." During his interview, Ranbir also revealed that he is done with films which take a long time. For the next few years at least, he hopes to "breeze in and out" of films and complete it as soon as possible.

