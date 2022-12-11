Ranbir Kapoor congratulates Pakistan film industry for the success of Fawad Khan's 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

Ranbir Kapoor , who is currently enjoying his fatherhood phase, was recently seen attending the Red Sea Film Festival in style in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He was seen making a starry appearance on the red carpet and also clicking selfies with his fans. During a session, he was seen speaking about the idea of collaborating with actors from neighbouring countries to shoot a film in Saudi Arabia. The new daddy in town received the Variety International Vanguard Actor Award at the Red Sea Film Festival.

While Ranbir was interacting with the audience, he was asked, "Now we have a platform like Saudi Arabia where we can jointly do films, I would love to sign you for a film, would you be willing to work with the Pakistani team along with your team in Saudi Arabia?" Ranbir said that he would love to do a project. He also congratulated his Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-star Fawad Khan and the Pakistani film industry for the massive success of The Legend of Maula Jatt.

Ranbir stated, "Of course sir. I think there are no boundaries for artistes, especially for arts. Many congratulations to the Pakistan film industry for Maula Jatt. It is one of the biggest hits that we have seen in the last few years. Of course, I would love to."

Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil also starred Anushka Sharma in a key role. The film was affected due to political threats in 2016. The political parties demanded that Pakistani artists should not be allowed to work in India after the Uri attack. Later, KJo issued an apology and said that he would not engage with talent from Pakistan.

Work front

Ranbir was last seen in Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt. He will be next seen in Luv Ranjan's next with Shraddha Kapoor. He also has Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.