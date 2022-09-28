Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake with fans as he gets clicked with Alia Bhatt outside his house; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his birthday today (September 28). The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor kickstarted his birthday celebrations last night with his friends and family members at his Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai. This will also be Ranbir's first birthday after he tied the knot with Alia Bhatt. After being in a relationship for five years, the lovebirds tied the knot on April 14 this year at their Mumbai residence in the presence of close family and close friends.

Just a while ago, Ranbir and Alia were spotted by the shutterbugs as they stepped out in their car outside their residence. The Barfi actor’s fans also held a mini birthday celebration for him and he also cut his cake with his fans. In it, Ranbir is seen wearing a blue shirt and paired it with light blue denim jeans, while, his wife Alia looked stunning as always as she wore a yellow ethnic suit. Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia are expecting their first child together.