Ranbir Kapoor is a dapper heartthrob, and we have a reason to say that; Hint is in the PIC

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most good-looking actors in the Bollywood industry. It is not very often that Ranbir is snapped partying or heading out for a dinner date. But when he steps out, paps never leave a chance to click the actor. RK has been making headlines ever since the first motion poster of his much-awaited movie Brahmastra has been released and today the Kapoor lad was spotted heading out for a dinner date all decked up looking dashing as ever.

In the pictures, we can see Ranbir Kapoor dressed in a black tee that he paired with a black jacket. He wore dark blue denim and completed his look with light brown shoes. The actor also wore a blue mask to cover his face. Paps clicked him from the moment Ranbir got down from his car till he entered a restaurant in Juhu. The actor stopped and posed with a thumbs up and victory sign for the shutterbugs before moving inside.

Take a look:

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor’s personal life, rumours about him and Alia's wedding too have been coming in. The couple has been seeing each other for a while and during the course of filming Brahmastra, they came close. Recently, at the launch event in New Delhi, Alia and Ranbir's chemistry stole the show. Not just this, their PDA was evident as Alia referred to Ranbir as 'baby' on stage during the event. Fans of the two have been pretty excited for Brahmastra. The film is all set to release on September 9, 2022.

