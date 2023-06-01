Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki and Aditya Roy Kapur reunite as YJHD turns 10; Fans ask for sequel

On May 31, Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani completed 10 years of its release. The film which revolved around friendship and love, starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. The film managed to strike the right chord with the audience and even today, the audience goes gaga over it. On the special occasion, the team of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani met for a reunion and the inside pictures have got their fans quite excited.

Team of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani reunites as the film completes 10 years

A while ago, Ayan took to Instagram and shared inside pictures from their reunion. The first picture features Ranbir, Deepika, Aditya and Kalki. The actors look all things happy and excited as they reunited for a special occasion. Deepika and Ranbir are seen twinning in black. The second picture has the entire team of the film including Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Ayan, Pritam, Kunal Roy Kapur, Siddharth Roy Kapur and others. The last picture too featured the lead actors. They are seen flashing their million-dollar smiles while posing for the camera. Along with the pictures, Ayan wrote, "last night." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the pictures, it took over social media in no time. Fans got nostalgic after seeing the actors together after a long time. A fan wrote, "Kya jaldi jaldi bade ho gaye sab." Another fan wrote, "Favourite film with the best cast ever. Ayan we want another YJHD." Others were seen dropping teary-eyed, red heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

On Wednesday, Ayan shared a heartfelt note as he thanked fans for showering love on his film. In his note, he even revealed that he hasn't watched the film to date. A part of his note read, "YJHD - My second child, a piece of my heart and soul - 10 years old today! I think after all these years, I can confidently say that…Making this movie was one of the greatest joys of my life! And what we achieved with it - with all its perfections and imperfections - is a source of great eternal pride for me! Strangely, I don’t think I’ve ever seen Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fully from beginning to end, since the day it released …(Always pushing towards the next milestone, and not looking back enough…!) But when I’m older and wiser - I think I will watch the movie atleast once a year - because a big part of who I was and how I looked at life - is forever captured in this movie ! In the recent months, I have often had people recognise me and come up to me… and I’m thinking they will say something about Brahmāstra, and then they started talking about YJHD!"

