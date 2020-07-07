Ranbir Kapoor with Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra; With whom he has best on screen chemistry?

Ranbir Kapoor has collaborated with several actresses in his career span. However, let us know your opinion regarding the actress among Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra with whom the actor has the best on-screen chemistry.

made his debut in 2007 with the movie Saawariya and has been winning millions of hearts with his stellar performances since then. The actor has been paired up with several actresses in his career span but there are a few with whom his on-screen chemistry has been termed a hit! First let’s talk about with whom Ranbir has acted in a couple of movies that include Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Tamasha.

His on-screen chemistry with the Padmaavat actress is being loved by everyone. Next to join the bandwagon is with whom Ranbir has acted in movies like Azab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani and Raajneeti. This amazing on-screen pair has also received a lot of love from the audience. On the other hand, Ranbir has done a couple of movies with yet another actress who is none other than herself. Right from Anjaana Anjaani to Barfi, their chemistry has been deemed amazing.

Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra are currently among the most bankable actresses of the Hindi film industry. There is no denying this fact that Ranbir Kapoor’s on-screen chemistry with these three actresses is pretty amazing. However, we would now like to know your opinion concerning the same. Do let us know in the comments section regarding which diva among the three of them has the best on-screen chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor.

