Ranbir Kapoor with Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif; With which star does he look the best on screen? COMMENT
Among the popular actors in Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif have managed to leave an indelible imprint in the hearts of the people with their terrific performances in films. Ranbir has given some terrific hits like Sanju, Barfi, and more and Deepika too has managed to impress fans with Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and more. Katrina left fans in awe with her performance in Bharat and Zero. While Ranbir has worked with both Deepika and Katrina, it would be interesting to know who the fans prefer to be paired with him on screen.
Ranbir and Deepika together have done several films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Tamasha, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and each time, their chemistry set the screens on fire. As Ved and Tara in Tamasha, fans loved their complicated love story and as Naina and Bunny, Ranbir and Deepika managed to become extremely popular among the youth. However, their first film together was Bachna Ae Haseeno and it still is loved by Deepika and Ranbir’s fans. Their fan base has never seen a drop and that was proved recently when a rumour about them starring together in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film was doing rounds. Fans were excited and wanted to see them on screen.
On the other hand, with Katrina Kaif, Ranbir has done films like Raajneeti, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Jagga Jasoos. The two were loved in the rom-com Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. But in Raajneeti, Katrina and Ranbir didn’t have much screen time together. In Jagga Jasoos, fans loved their cute banter. Every time, Ranbir and Katrina have come together on screen, fans liked their electrifying chemistry. Now, between Deepika and Katrina, we’d like to know from you, whom do you want to see on-screen with Ranbir Kapoor?
