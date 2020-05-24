Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone in Tamasha or Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani: Which movie is your favourite? COMMENT

Do you like the jodi of Deepika and Ranbir in Tamasha or Deepika and Ranbir in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani? Comment below and let us know.

They may have dated for a brief period of time, but and have worked together on three films, each more special than the other. Their first was the romantic drama Bachna Ae Haseeno in 2008 which was largely loved by the audiences. While their personal life went through a tumultuous phase and the stars parted ways in 2009 after just two years of dating, they reunited for Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2013.

Deepika and Ranbir still manage to stir up things on social media. As Naina and Bunny in YJHD, they made the audience fall in love with them all over again. This romantic drama made many root for the couple and also express their displeasure a few times over why they actually broke up. The film was a roaring success at the box office and raked in a massive collection that year. The film's songs, Naina and Bunny's chemistry and their love story is recalled by many to this day.

The former lovers were back to work once again in 2015's Tamasha helmed by Imtiaz Ali. Another love story which took the audiences across time and space, Tamasha showed a real and flawed side of the lead characters Ved and Tara. Their mad as a hatter trip and personalities were the highlight of this film. Ved and Tara's chemistry yet again on screen was adored by their fans. However, the film opened to mixed responses from the critics and is not considered as one of Imtiaz Ali's best.

Do you like the jodi of Deepika and Ranbir in Tamasha or Deepika and Ranbir in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani? Let us know in the comments below.

