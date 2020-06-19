Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Virat Kohli and other stars are appealed by the CAIT to boycott Chinese goods

CAIT appeals to Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Virat Kohli and other stars to boycott Chinese goods and encourage the masses for doing the same and use Indian goods instead.

Amitabh Bachchan, , , , Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and other celebrities have been approached by CAIT, India's largest traders body Confederation of All India Traders, to boycott Chinese products and encourage netizens for the same. Since Bollywood actors and sports personalities have the biggest influence over the masses in India, the trade body has appealed to the stars for help. The CAIT was responsible for initiating the Boycott Chinese Goods movement in India and is now seeking help from celebrities to spread the word.

CAIT has also appealed to , , Ayushmann Khurrana, , Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and other stars who endorse Chinese brands of electronics and other things to not continue being the brand ambassador for them. It has approached Aamir Khan and Sara Ali Khan for Vivo mobile phones, Virat Kohli for its IQOO, Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana for Realme, Deepika Padukone, , and Ranbir Kapoor for Oppo mobile phones, for Xiaomi, and requested them to stop endorsing any Chinese brands.

"We understand that it is a strategic move of the Chinese to rope in Indian celebrities to endorse products in order to gain more and more control over the Indian retail market by influencing the choice of customers. Indian celebrities command wide acknowledgment among masses because of their talent and caliber," Secretary-General of CAIT, Praveen Khandelwal explains and urges stars to discontinue endorsing Chinese products and to influence the masses to dissuade them from buying the same and opt for local made Indian goods.

