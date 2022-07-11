Ranbir Kapoor on delays in Brahmastra's release: We weren't prepared for the animal that it was

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated films. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The fantasy adventure film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse. The film is scheduled for release on 9 September 2022. Apart from Hindi, the film will also be released in four other languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in all four languages.

Now, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor opened up about the film's delay and in a recent media interaction, he said that when a film is delayed, it has many factors attached to it. "I'm not a director; I'm just an actor. So I'm an employed talent on the film where I'm told by the director that you have to reach set at this time. This is what we're shooting. Where Brahmastra's delays are concerned, I think when we started the film, we were not prepared for the animal that it was. It had too many special effects, and where the story was, we didn't expect that. So we were learning as we were making it," the actor said.

Further, he added that they were never lazy about it and were always working. "Delays mean a lot of reshoots happen sometimes, and there's nothing wrong with reshooting because, eventually, the audience is going to see the end product. If you shoot for 100, 200, or even 40 days, your product should be good," Ranbir added.

On the work front, Ranbir is awaiting the release of Shamshera, which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. It will be released in theatres on July 22 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Next, he will feature in Luv Ranjan's as-yet-untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor and in Sandeep Vanga's Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor opens up on Brahmastra; Says 'had the opportunity to create our own Marvel'