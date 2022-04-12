Ranbir Kapoor to dish out a lakh for joota churai rasam; Alia Bhatt hires female set designer for mandap?

The wedding preparations for one of the most highly-anticipated Bollywood wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently going on in full swing. We exclusively informed you that the actors will be tying the knot on the 15th of April at the actor’s Vastu residence in Mumbai’s suburban Bandra neighbourhood. And now, the latest report mentions that the Barfi actor has kept a budget of on lakh rupees for the joota churai rasam.

A source known to Hindustan Times reportedly told the news portal that Ranbir and Alia have kept a tight budget for their wedding. “Mostly Alia’s girl gang will be in charge of stealing Ranbir’s shoes. A budget of one lakh has been kept aside for the same,” the source stated.

It is further reported that Alia and her manager Grishma Shah have opted for photographers who have not covered any celeb weddings yet. Moreover, the Raazi actress has reportedly hired a female set designer for the mandap. If reports are to be believed, not celebrity Mehendi artist Veena Nagda, but someone else will be there for the Mehendi ceremony.

As per a report in IndiaToday.in, the staffers involved in the wedding prep have been given special orange wristbands with tags encoded on them to help them access different locations at Vastu. Only people with the wristbands can enter the building. This is done to avoid any security breach or leaking of photos and videos from the wedding venue.

Meanwhile, we exclusively reported that the wedding festivities will kick off tomorrow and will continue until the 17th. While the Mehendi, Sangeet and Cocktail party will be organised at the Kapoors’ ancestral RK house, the couple will get married at Vastu.

