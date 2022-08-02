Ranbir Kapoor dishes out boy-next-door vibes in casuals, gets clicked outside Karan Johar’s office; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor was just clicked outside Karan Johar’s office. The Shamshera actor kept his outfit of the night rather lowkey as he donned comfortable casuals. Scroll down to check out his photos.

Ranbir Kapoor gets clicked outside Karan Johar’s office

A few moments ago, Ranbir was clicked outside filmmaker Karan Johar’s office in the Khar neighbourhood of Mumbai. The actor dished out boy-next-door vibes with his outfit, as he donned a blue and black checked shirt with wide-legged black denim pants. He also wore a grey sweatshirt on top. Ranbir completed the look with a pair of white sneakers. He took off his mouth mask, as he acknowledged the shutterbugs and obliged them with photos.

Take a look:

Lately, Ranbir Kapoor has been making headlines on both personal and professional fronts. He is soon going to embrace parenthood with Alia Bhatt, and fans can’t keep calm. Moreover, the actor made a comeback on the big screens after a gap of four years. He was seen in the recently released period drama Shamshera, directed by Karan Malhotra. Apart from him, the film also featured Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. Shamshera, which came out on July 22nd, received mixed responses from the audience and critics. However, the good news is that, he has quite a few films in his pipeline.

Ranbir will be soon seen in the much-awaited mythological fantasy movie Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. This will be the first time he will be sharing screen space with his wife and actress Alia Bhatt. Apart from them, the film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in crucial roles. The film is slated to release on the 9th of September. Apart from this, Ranbir also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-named film with Shraddha Kapoor.

