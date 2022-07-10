Ranbir Kapoor doesn't want 'busy star' Alia Bhatt to 'sacrifice her dreams' after becoming a mom

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently enjoying a new phase of their lives as they are all set to embrace parenthood. After dating for five years, the lovebirds tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate wedding ceremony at their Mumbai residence. The two announced their pregnancy last month and it sent the fans into a frenzy, the Student Of The Year actress shared a photo on Instagram of the couple from the hospital, writing, “Our baby ….. coming soon.”

Now, Ranbir, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming period-drama film, Shamshera talked about having a baby with his wife Alia. During a recent interaction with the media, the father-to-be talked said, “Alia is a very busy working star in this film industry and I don’t want her to sacrifice her dreams because she has a child. So we have to somewhere plan out a balanced life where we both can enjoy our personal life and our professional life, so it is one day at a time, one step at a time, but I have a lot of expectations from it.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen in Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. This would mark their first collaboration together. The film also stars actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. It is slated to release on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia will star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. She also has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-starring Ranveer Singh and a Hollywood film, Heart Of Stone. Next, Ranbir, on the other hand, will feature in Animal, Shamshera, and Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

