Ranbir Kapoor dons team India jersey in support; engages in playful banter with paps: WATCH

With the ongoing ICC World Cup creating a nationwide buzz, Bollywood celebrities are joining the excitement. Ranbir Kapoor who is gearing up for his upcoming film Animal, was seen donning an Indian team jersey, expressing his support. The actor engaged in playful banter with the paparazzi, adding a touch of humor to the cricket fervor.

Ranbir Kapoor humorously points out that the paparazzi always catch his double chin with their low angles

Amidst the ICC World Cup excitement, Ranbir Kapoor made a stylish appearance, clad in the Indian team jersey featuring the number 1 and the title of his upcoming film, Animal. As the paparazzi requested photos, he playfully teased them about capturing his low angles that reveal his double chin. Despite the banter, he eventually posed for pictures, even clicking a few with the photographers.

Take a look:

Ranbir Kapoor dances to Channa Mereya at Arijit Singh's concert

At a recent Arijit Singh concert, the Barfi actor surprised fans with an unexpected treat. Instead of the usual wave-and-sing routine, he elevated the experience by showcasing his legendary Channa Mereya dance move, lighting up the crowd. This impromptu performance had the audience ecstatic.

Ranbir didn't stop there; he also joined Arijit for a jam on Rasiya from the movie Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. The actor's spontaneous energy added a memorable twist to the concert, creating an unforgettable moment for attendees.

Ranbir Kapoor's work front

Ranbir is currently in the limelight as he gears up for the release of his upcoming film Animal, scheduled to hit the screens on December 1, 2023. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie boasts a star-studded cast including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri in prominent roles. Interestingly, this release is set to clash with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, featuring Vicky Kaushal.

Beyond Animal, Ranbir has a lineup of exciting projects, including Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part 2 - Dev. While there have been speculations about his potential roles in Madhu Mantena's Ramayana Trilogy and Anurag Basu's Kishore Kumar biopic, the actor recently disclosed that he's exploring several scripts, with nothing finalized yet.

