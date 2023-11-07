Ranbir Kapoor engages in deep conversation with director Sandeep Vanga Reddy on Animal sets; see BTS pic

Ranbir Kapoor doesn't do a lot of films every year. He is currently gearing up for the release of the action crime film Animal, directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy. Ahead of the theatrical release of Animal, a photo of Ranbir Kapoor with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga from the film's set has been doing the rounds on the internet.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga caught in deep conversations in Animal BTS photo

Recently, Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to his Instagram to treat fans with an interesting behind-the-scenes photo with Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of the upcoming film Animal. The picture features Ranbir Kapoor and the filmmaker involved in a deep conversation. Captured in an open space, the duo can be seen engaged in a deep conversation, while seated opposite each other on a chair. In the picture, Ranbir is clicked donning a black jacket accompanied by black sunglasses. He is also sporting his rugged heavy beard and long locks look.

Check out the picture!

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga spotted in Mumbai

Recently, the team of Animal including Ranbir, Rashmika, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga were spotted exiting a building in Mumbai. Both Ranbir and Rashmika were clicked entering the same car. Reddy was snapped seeing off the actors. Kapoor also posed for a selfie with a fan before getting inside the car. The actor was seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue denim trousers.

About Animal

Animal is directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy and written by Reddy and Saurabh Gupta. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Saloni Batra, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Suresh Oberoi. It follows the story of a father-son duo who share a toxic relationship against the backdrop of the underworld. Things take a turn when the son turns into a psychopath.

Animal is slated to release theatrically on December 1, 2023. It will be clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur at the ticket window. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit the silver screen on August 11. However, the date was pushed due to some pending post-production work. So far, the makers have released two songs from the album that have been well-received.

