Ranbir Kapoor explains why he maintains a distance from social media during Shamshera promotion

With the advent of technology, social media is the new lit thing in the tinselvile. Each celeb from the industry is active on social media and loves to keep the fans intrigued about their lives with their posts on social media. From Shah Rukh Khan to Vicky Kaushal, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Alia Bhatt, almost all celebs are there on social media. Among these, Ranbir Kapoor is one of the celebs who are not on social media and he has no qualms about it.

During the ongoing promotions of his upcoming movie Shamshera, Ranbir was quizzed about why he is not there on social media. To this, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor said, “Mujhe alag platform pe nhi hona, uspe bhi mujhe hardwork krna pade, meri personality dikhana pade. Main filmon ka actor hu aur wahi rehna chahunga (I don’t want to be on another platform and put in hardwork and show my personality there. I am a film actor and would love to remain so)”. Agreeing with Ranbir’s perspective, Vaani Kapoor asserted, “It is so important to preserve a part of yourself and keep it to yourself which only limited to you and your loved ones”.

Talking about Shamshera, the period action drama is directed by Karan Malhotra and will also star Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. The movie will mark Ranbir’s first collaboration with Vaani and he will also be having a face-off with Sanjay Dutt on the big screen. Shamshera is slated the release on July 29 this year. Apart from Shamshera, Ranbir is also looking forward to the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Also starring Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni, the fantasy drama will be releasing on September 9.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor reveals how mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is checking reactions to Shamshera: She doesn't tell me much...